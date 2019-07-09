Vassilis Maragos: EU to provide comprehensive support to judicial-legal reforms in Armenia

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today the delegation led by Head of Unit of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Vassilis Maragos. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the minister introduced the European colleagues to the agenda of the Ministry of Justice targeted at reforms in the judicial-legal sector, the anti-corruption field and the field of human rights protection. Rustam Badasyan assured that the Armenian government is ready to accomplish its goals through clear-cut actions and tangible steps.
Vassilis Maragos attached importance to the Armenian government’s commitment to implement reforms in several sectors and expressed the European Union’s comprehensive support to the implementation of those initiatives.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of issues of mutual interest and touched upon the opportunities for the European Union’s support to the development of strategies for sector-specific reforms.