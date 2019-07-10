News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Tusk: Positive dynamics in Armenia created new opportunities for cooperation
Tusk: Positive dynamics in Armenia created new opportunities for cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – This is my first visit Yerevan since Armenia’s peaceful revolution, and positive dynamics in Armenia created new opportunities for cooperation, President of EU Council Donald Tusk said in Yerevan.

 “My visit is a proof or importance that EU attaches to relations with Armenia and the region,” Tusk said in a press statement after his meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Tusk emphasized that the discussion highlighted effective implementation of partnership agreement and ambitious agreement that support Armenia modernization. The EU will continue providing technical and financial support for implementation of this agreement.

The sides also agreed on importance of rule of law, respect for human rights and the fight against corruption.

Tusk added that EU attaches importance to creating efficient, accountable judicial system.

“Solid judiciary is essential element of a mature democracy and for economic and social developments,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM receives delegation led by European Council President
Welcoming the President of the European Council to the...
 Armenia PM thanks Donald Tusk for EU position on Karabakh settlement
Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of expanding relations with the EU countries…
 Tusk: I will visit Lake Sevan today
EU has doubled support to Armenia…
 Andrea Wiktorin nominated head of EU delegation to Armenia
Wiktorin is currently head of delegation to Belarus…
 European Council leader arrives in Armenia
Armenian Deputy PM, accompanied by the head of the EU delegation in the country, Ambassador Piotr Switalski…
 Vassilis Maragos: EU to provide comprehensive support to judicial-legal reforms in Armenia
During the meeting, the minister introduced the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos