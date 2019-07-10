Tusk: Positive dynamics in Armenia created new opportunities for cooperation

YEREVAN. – This is my first visit Yerevan since Armenia’s peaceful revolution, and positive dynamics in Armenia created new opportunities for cooperation, President of EU Council Donald Tusk said in Yerevan.

“My visit is a proof or importance that EU attaches to relations with Armenia and the region,” Tusk said in a press statement after his meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Tusk emphasized that the discussion highlighted effective implementation of partnership agreement and ambitious agreement that support Armenia modernization. The EU will continue providing technical and financial support for implementation of this agreement.

The sides also agreed on importance of rule of law, respect for human rights and the fight against corruption.

Tusk added that EU attaches importance to creating efficient, accountable judicial system.

“Solid judiciary is essential element of a mature democracy and for economic and social developments,” he said.