Aliyev receives Russian Amy chief and NATO representative
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed with the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, prospects for cooperation between the two countries, TASS reported referring to the website of the Azerbaijani President.

At the meeting, issues related to the further development and prospects of ties in the military and military-technical fields were discussed, the statement said.

Gerasimov arrived in Baku to meet with NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe Tod Wolters.

Aliyev also received the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the NATO Allied Forces in Europe,Tod Wolters.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
