Karabakh President expresses condolences on death of Major-General Felix Gzoghyan
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan conveyed today a telegram of condolence to the family of Major-General Felix Gzoghyan, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Chief of the staff for the liberation of Shushi, Major-General Felix Gzoghyan passed away today at the age of 76.

The telegram particularly reads as follows:

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of well-known military figure, Major-General Felix Gzoghyan. Felix Gzoghyan made great contributions to the formation and development of the Defense Army and the Armenian armed forces. He directly participated in the battle for the liberation of Artsakh and in shaping our glorious victories. The brilliant memory of Felix Gzoghyan will always stay alive in our hearts. On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh and myself, I express condolence to and solidarity with all the relatives and close ones of the deceased, wishing endurance and tenacity.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
