Child injured from accident in Georgia being transferred to Armenia

The brigade of the reanimation unit of Yerevan’s Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center is transferring citizen M. M. (13 years old) from Georgia to Armenia in the wake of the tragic accident that took place on July 7, as reported Spokesperson of the Medical Center Gevorg Derdzyan.

The ambulance truck has already crossed the Armenian-Georgian border.

The 13-year-old boy is the last person who was injured in Georgia. He is in extremely critical condition.

Four persons injured from the accident have been transferred from Georgia to Armenia to date. Two of them have undergone treatment at Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center, and the other two — at Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.