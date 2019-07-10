News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman receives OSCE/ODIHR delegation
Armenia Ombudsman receives OSCE/ODIHR delegation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan received today the delegation led by the head of the Democratization Department of the OSCE/ODIHR, as reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the judicial and legal reforms and the fight against corruption in the judiciary in Armenia.

Arman Tatoyan emphasized that he is willing to support the government and parliament in the fight against corruption and in the implementation of judicial and legal reforms within the limits of his competence.

The delegation led by the head of the OSCE/ODIHR Democratization Department attached importance to the role of the Human Rights Defender in the prevention of corruption and in the fight against corruption.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed that the OSCE/ODIHR will provide expert conclusions on the draft laws developed by the Ombudsman and other bodies based on the inquiries of the Ombudsman.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE Mission will conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant...
 Armenia FM meets with OSCE/ODIH director
They stressed importance of deepening cooperation with OSCE…
 OSCE PA encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify dialogue
The delegates also welcomed the recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide…
 Karabakh issue may be discussed during OSCE informal meeting, Zakharova does not rule out
Zakharova was asked during the briefing whether the Karabakh settlement would be discussed...
 Armenian Foreign Minister to take part in informal meeting of OSCE FMs
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will participate in an informal meeting…
 OSCE welcomes exchange of detainees between Armenia, Azerbaijan
This step shows how dialogue can lead to positive results for people affected by the conflict…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos