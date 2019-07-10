Armenia Ombudsman receives OSCE/ODIHR delegation

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan received today the delegation led by the head of the Democratization Department of the OSCE/ODIHR, as reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the judicial and legal reforms and the fight against corruption in the judiciary in Armenia.

Arman Tatoyan emphasized that he is willing to support the government and parliament in the fight against corruption and in the implementation of judicial and legal reforms within the limits of his competence.

The delegation led by the head of the OSCE/ODIHR Democratization Department attached importance to the role of the Human Rights Defender in the prevention of corruption and in the fight against corruption.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed that the OSCE/ODIHR will provide expert conclusions on the draft laws developed by the Ombudsman and other bodies based on the inquiries of the Ombudsman.