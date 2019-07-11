News
Thursday
July 11
News
Gunshots fired near Yerevan's Surmalu Trade Center, man transferred to hospital
Gunshots fired near Yerevan's Surmalu Trade Center, man transferred to hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Gunshots were fired in the vicinity of Surmalu Trade Center in Yerevan today.

According to Shamshyan.com, a man around 40 was transferred to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in the Shengavit District of Yerevan with several gunshot injuries. Doctors are currently fighting to save his life.

Police are establishing the injured person’s identity and trying to find out who transported him to the medical center and from where. Doctors have told the police that the injured person is located in the surgery room and isn’t capable of giving an explanation.

According to the source, the injured person is one of the shareholders of Surmalu Trade Center.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
