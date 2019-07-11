Sixth victim in tragic Armenia car accident identified

YEREVAN. – One of the passengers who was killed in a tragic car accident in Armenia’s Ararat province has been identified.
The forensic medical examination showed that Sofya Voskanyan (born in 1964), native of Yeraskh village, was the sixth victim, spokesperson for investigation committee Naira Harutyunyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A minibus and two car collided on Yerevan-Yeraskh road on Saturday afternoon. The minibus caught fire, and six people were burnt alive. Thirteen people were taken to the medical centers. The driver of Toyota who is suspected of being responsible for the accident has been arrested.