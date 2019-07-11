News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Sixth victim in tragic Armenia car accident identified
Sixth victim in tragic Armenia car accident identified
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – One of the passengers who was killed in a tragic car accident in Armenia’s Ararat province has been identified.

The forensic medical examination showed that Sofya Voskanyan (born in 1964), native of Yeraskh village, was the sixth victim, spokesperson for investigation committee Naira Harutyunyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A minibus and two car collided on Yerevan-Yeraskh road on Saturday afternoon. The minibus caught fire, and six people were burnt alive. Thirteen people were taken to the medical centers. The driver of Toyota who is suspected of being responsible for the accident has been arrested.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man killed in explosion in Kotayk province
Rescuers, doctors and psychologists have been dispatched to the scene...
 Gunshots fired near Yerevan's Surmalu Trade Center, man transferred to hospital
Gunshots were fired in the vicinity of...
 Embassy: No Armenians affected by storm in Halkidiki
A hurricane with violent winds and rain killed six tourists...
 Unknown man tries to enter Buckingham Palace
A twenty-two-year-old man was detained on Wednesday by officers…
 Child injured from accident in Georgia being transferred to Armenia
The ambulance truck has already crossed...
 Toyota Hilux driver detained after Armenia Zod bridge car accident
The driver is charged with violating road traffic rules or rules for...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos