Pashinyan: People are deciding force in Armenia

I was waiting for this get-together. I heard a lot about what was going on, and here I saw just about what I was expecting. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday said this during his visit to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) charitable foundation’s SMART center in Lori Province.
Also, the PM touched upon the economic basis for last year’s revolution in the country.
“In fact, the revolution in Armenia has started much earlier than it [actually] took place,” Pashinyan said. “The economic foundation of the revolution is the people who have shown initiatives in the domains of science, education, business, who were out of the framework of the traditional oligarchic, corrupt logic.
“The most important initiative which has had a revolutionary significance in Armenia is the change in the diaspora [Armenian] figures’ attitude towards what to do in Armenia. (...). That is, not just to help people [in Armenia], but to help people that they believe in themselves.”
Also, the Premier presented the formula which became the basis of this revolution in the country.
“In the past, people were believing in political leaders, pinning the hope with those leaders,” Nikol Pashinyan said. “But in 2018, people believed in themselves, that they were the deciding force in the Republic of Armenia.
“[And] the role of the government is to create infrastructures that people believe in themselves.”