Armenia President visits France embassy

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Saturday visited the French embassy, on the eve of the French National Day.
President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, the embassy staff, and the friendly people of France on the occasion of the French National Day, and wished prosperity, happiness, and success.
At the meeting with Ambassador Lacôte, they touched upon the agenda of Armenian-French relations and the Armenian President’s recent visit to France.
Also on the occasion of the French National Day and as a symbol of permanent friendship between the two countries, President Sarkissian handed to Ambassador Lacôte the painting, entitled “Aznavour: Bridge of Friendship,” to pass on to French President Emmanuel Macron.