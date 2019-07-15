Armenia Justice Minister takes oath of office

Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia Rustam Badasyan took an oath of office in the presence of President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a ceremony held at the presidential residence today, as reported the news service of the President of Armenia.
The minister took an oath to faithfully perform the duties before the people, observe the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, promote protection of the sovereignty and interests of the Republic of Armenia and stay true to the high calling of a member of the Government.
President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Rustam Badasyan and wished him success.