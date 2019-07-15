News
Armenia PM hosts 6-year-old Michael Mikhani from USA
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted today 6-year-old Michael Mikhani from the USA, as reported on the Facebook page of the Government of Armenia.

On a social media website, Michael had expressed the desire to meet Nikol Pashinyan, talk to the Prime Minister and take a photo with him. Michael had come with his 4-year-old sister.

Nikol Pashinyan talked to the children, showed them his office, took photos with them and presented a globe, pen and hat with the letters of the Armenian alphabet on them as gifts.
