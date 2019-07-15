Russian MFA official shares impressions of visit to Armenia

Official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova shared her impressions of her visit to Armenia on the TV show “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on Rosia 24 TV.
“Armenia is truly very beautiful. It’s a happy place. Everything is tasty. The local hospitality doesn’t recognize boundaries. You know what’s the most fantastic? I was received by different people, including journalists, officials, public and cultural figures, etc. Moreover, we discussed intricate political and historic and often painful topics…What shocked and still shocks me is how very hot-tempered people, for whom history, culture and personal dignity are a part of national pride, have the chance to interact and talk about the most complicated topics with respect. This is a feature of culture and a feature that is not a characteristic that everyone has,” Zakharova said.