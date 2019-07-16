Adversary’s shots cause fire on Armenia border with Nakhchivan

A fire broke out Monday on Armenia’s border with Nakhchivan, and as a result of the shots fired by the adversary.
Hovik Smbatyan, the mayor of Khachik border village of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the fire broke out on the Azerbaijani side and, most likely, as a result of the adversary’s firing shots during shooting exercises, or military drills.
The fire spread about 10 hectares on the Azerbaijani side and passed to the Armenian side.
“We have put out the fire, with the help of the villagers and the firefighters, not permitting [it] to come near our arable land,” our interlocutor added. “We have prevented the spread of the fire, but it seems to be spreading again.”
Father Hovhannes Matevosyan, the pastor of Khachik village, has posted a video on his Facebook page on this fire that broke out at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.