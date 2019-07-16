News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Adversary’s shots cause fire on Armenia border with Nakhchivan
Adversary’s shots cause fire on Armenia border with Nakhchivan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


A fire broke out Monday on Armenia’s border with Nakhchivan, and as a result of the shots fired by the adversary.

Hovik Smbatyan, the mayor of Khachik border village of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the fire broke out on the Azerbaijani side and, most likely, as a result of the adversary’s firing shots during shooting exercises, or military drills.

The fire spread about 10 hectares on the Azerbaijani side and passed to the Armenian side.

“We have put out the fire, with the help of the villagers and the firefighters, not permitting [it] to come near our arable land,” our interlocutor added. “We have prevented the spread of the fire, but it seems to be spreading again.”

Father Hovhannes Matevosyan, the pastor of Khachik village, has posted a video on his Facebook page on this fire that broke out at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
20 hectares of vegetative cover burned up near Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
67 rescuers took part in firefighting…
 Several injured in Armenian road accident (PHOTOS)
According to the source, the driver and his passenger have been hospitalized…
 Mom and daughter killed in Armenia rockfall
35-year-old Karine Galstyan and her 12-year-old daughter Lilia Mkrtumyan were killed...
 Two killed in rockfall in Armenia’s Lori province
According to the source, a combat crew and rescuers arrived at the scene…
 5 people injured in tragic Armenia accident in Shirak province
The accident occurred in Armenia’s Shirak province…
 15-year-old Armenia boy drowns in river after saving his friend
Rescuers discovered the body of the deceased teen in the evening...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos