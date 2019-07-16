Communist Party of Armenia: Europeans forced our authorities to act as we proposed

YEREVAN. – The Venice Commission has made it clear—with open text—to our authorities that it is necessary to abandon the idea of massive vetting of judges, as well as an obvious criticism was made aimed at the blocking of the courts in May, and the unconstitutional nature of Constitutional Court member Vahe Grigoryan’s statement was stressed. The Communist Party of Armenia (CPA) has noted this in a statement.
“In fact, the European partners of our authorities forced them to act in the way the communist party was proposing two months ago, that despite the need for reforms in the judiciary [of Armenia], it is indispensable to act within the framework of the Constitution, [and] without any vetting and things like that,” the CPA statement also reads. “Armenia and its people need a creative work that will be aimed at improving the socioeconomic situation [in the country] and preparing for withstanding major external challenges.”