Armenia operative headquarters set up

YEREVAN. – By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, an operative working group (headquarters) has been established in Armenia to implement measures to reduce disaster risks, to prevent possible emergencies as well as to eliminate their consequences, and to offer respective suggestions according to specialized domains.
Emergency Situations Minister Feliks Tsolakyan will head this 11-member headquarters.
The working group has already been instructed to periodically submit to the PM relevant information, and to offer suggestions as needed.