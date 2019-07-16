News
Armenia President signs laws
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed today the laws of the Republic of Armenia on making supplements and amendments to the Law “On state pensions”, on the Public-Private Partnership, on making supplements to the Land Code of the Republic of Armenia, on making a supplement to the Law “On state property management”, on making supplements to the Law “On local self-governance”, on making supplements to the Law “On local self-governance in the city of Yerevan”, on making supplements and an amendment to the Law “On automobile roads” and on making supplements to the Law “On garbage disposal and sanitary cleaning”, as reported the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
