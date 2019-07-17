Book devoted to architecture of Armenian cathedrals in Ukraine released in Kiev

Maria Arsenyan has released a monograph entitled “The Architecture of Cathedrals of Armenians in the Territory of Ukraine” in Kiev. The monograph features more than 160 Armenian cathedrals and was published by Дух і Літера (Dukh i Litera) Publishing House, as reported AnalitikaUA.net.
The book covers the architecture of Armenian churches in Ukraine dating back to the 9th-19th centuries. The author presents structures in Armenia and Ukraine and provides information about the sketches, maps, tables and photos.
As is known, the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, under the leadership of Vilen Shatvoryan, is highly focused on culture, science and education and has published a large number of books in many genres throughout the years.