Karabakh defense minister visits some military units, frontline

STEPANAKERT. – The Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Karen Abrahamyan, paid working visits to several military units and the frontline located in the northern sector of the republic.
Abrahamyan got familiarized on the spot with the operative and tactical situation and with the social and living conditions of the servicemen of these military units, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service informed.
Also, he met with the new conscripts, and inquired about their adaptation and daily military service.
Within the framework of his visits, the Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander went also to a separate artillery unit, met with its commanders and conscripts, thanked them for their exemplary service and the excellent results they have achieved in the passing semester, and expressed confidence that the second semester of this academic year will be just as productive for this military unit.