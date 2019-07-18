Armenia provincial governor on Ijevan incidents: No unlawful demand of demonstrators has been met

The Republic of Armenia can no longer allow any unlawful action. The governor of Armenia’s Tavush Province, Hayk Chobanyan, stated this on Facebook livestream, and referring to the issue of unauthorized logging that led to Wednesday evening’s incident in Ijevan town.
In the provincial governor’s words, people in Armenia have been unlawfully cutting down trees for many years, forming a respective business, and today they want to continue this unauthorized logging with that former consent, but now there will be no compromise to unlawfulness.
“No unlawful demand has been met [in this regard],” Chobanyan added, in particular.
Clashes took place Wednesday evening between demonstrators who blocked the road in Ijevan and the police, and 13 people were hospitalized as a result.
Ashot Aharonyan, Head of Police Public Relations and Information Department, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that 11 police officers were taken to hospital.
Special forces had joined the police force, and several demonstrators were detained.
A few-kilometer-long traffic jam had occurred due to the closing of the Armenia-Georgia interstate motorway, but the road was later reopened after negotiations.