11 people, including 8 police, hospitalized after clashes between police and demonstrators in Ijevan (PHOTOS)

As a result of Wednesday’s clashes between police and demonstrators in Ijevan, 11 people—8 of them policemen—were brought to the Ijevan medical center. The surgeon on duty at this hospital informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his words, all of them were later discharged according to their places of residence.
“The [injured] police officers were from the internal troops,” he added. “First aid was administered to the police, they will undergo a KT examination in [capital city] Yerevan, and the doctors will decide whether or not to transfer [them] to the [military] hospital.”
Some of the persons who were injured in the aforesaid clashes have sent their respective photos to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A clash broke out Wednesday evening in Ijevan between the police and the demonstrator who closed off the road and who are engaged in logging. The demonstrators are complaining about the authorities’ new harsh stance on unlawful logging.
Tavush Province Governor Hayk Chobanyan, Armenia Police Chief Valeriy Osipyan, as well as Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister Suren Papikyan had arrived at the scene.
The demonstrators blocked the motorway leading to Georgia for several hours, causing a 5km-long traffic jam. Later, however, the road was reopened.
Governor Chobanyan said there will be no concession and no unlawful demands will be met.
The Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a criminal case has been initiated into this incident.