Armenia PM on Ijevan incident: Any attempt to impose unlawful conditions upon government will get harshest counteraction

YEREVAN. – Impermissible developments took place in Ijevan yesterday. The participants in the action organized by people engaged in unlawful logging didn’t obey the lawful demands of police and caused bodily injures to police. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia. He added that 12 police officers sustained injuries, but fortunately, not too severe.
“Two civilians sustained bodily injuries,” Pashinyan noted. “Thus, people carrying out unlawful logging attempted to impose unlawful conditions upon the government. Any attempt to impose unlawful conditions upon the government will be deserving of the harshest counteraction.”