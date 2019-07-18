News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
USD
476.45
EUR
534.43
RUB
7.58
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.45
EUR
534.43
RUB
7.58
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia PM on Ijevan incident: Any attempt to impose unlawful conditions upon government will get harshest counteraction
Armenia PM on Ijevan incident: Any attempt to impose unlawful conditions upon government will get harshest counteraction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Impermissible developments took place in Ijevan yesterday. The participants in the action organized by people engaged in unlawful logging didn’t obey the lawful demands of police and caused bodily injures to police. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia. He added that 12 police officers sustained injuries, but fortunately, not too severe.

“Two civilians sustained bodily injuries,” Pashinyan noted. “Thus, people carrying out unlawful logging attempted to impose unlawful conditions upon the government. Any attempt to impose unlawful conditions upon the government will be deserving of the harshest counteraction.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Relatives of detainees in Ijevan gather outside regional administration building
The relatives of the detainees after the clashes between the police and the protesters in Armenia’s Ijevan town…
 PM on clashes in Armenia’s Ijevan: We will stop illegal cutting down of trees
“Those responsible for yesterday’s events, as well as organizers of illegal tree cutting, should be punished with the utmost severity…
 Turkish court sentences 9 for different periods under Hrant Dink murder case
The trial over the murder continues, and...
 One killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)
The truck drove out of the road, collided with a concrete barrier and turned over up to the field…
 Air Moldova passenger plane engine malfunctions in air, aircraft successfully lands thanks to Armenian pilots
During the flight from Moscow to Chișinău on Tuesday…
 Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files appeal regarding attachment of ex-officials' assets
Two judges of the first instance court, examining the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos