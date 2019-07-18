News
Thursday
July 18
News
ResponsAbility launches $ 175 m blended finance impact securitization transaction arranged by JP Morgan
ResponsAbility launches $ 175 m blended finance impact securitization transaction arranged by JP Morgan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

ResponsAbility Investments AG, the international impact asset manager headquartered in Switzerland, is launching a USD 175 m securitization of loans to SME-finance institutions in emerging markets. It allows investors to access a pool of assets that offer attractive market return, is less correlated to traditional public debt and equity investments and creates high development impact.

The arranger and placement agent of the transaction is JP Morgan, while key investors in this blended finance vehicle include the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), who provided the catalytic capital necessary to mobilize the private institutional investment in the deal.

“This securitization shows that the fast-growing microfinance and SME finance space in emerging markets have now reached a maturity that allows it to access financing from mainstream capital markets”, commented Thomas Müller, Co-Head Financial Institutions Debt at responsAbility.

“We are delighted to be part of global pool of quality microfinance and SME finance players, participating in an innovative, global capital markets transaction managed by responsAbility, arranged by JP Morgan, and invested in by OPIC and other high-quality investors in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals”, commented Gevorg Tarumyan, CFO, Deputy General Director of Ameriabank.

About Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia. The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the leading bank in Armenia as measured by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loans portfolio, net profit, and equity) according to the 2018 year reportable data.

For further information, please visit www.ameriabank.am

About responsAbility Investments AG

A leading asset manager for impact investments in emerging economies, responsAbility manages USD 3 billion of assets through a range of investment vehicles that provide private debt and private equity to some 540 companies with inclusive business models across 90 countries. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and has local offices in Bangkok, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lima, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Nairobi, Oslo, and Paris.

For further information, please visit https://www.responsability.com/en
This text available in   Հայերեն
