UK urges Iran to ease tensions in Persian Gulf

UK has urged Iran to ease tensions in the Persian Gulf, promising to protect its interests in the region, Reuters reported. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-iran-britain-minister/british-defense-minister-urges-iran-to-de-escalate-gulf-tensions-idUSKCN1UD14F
Speaking about the decision to send a third warship to the Persian Gulf, Secretary of Defense Penny Mordaunt noted that the UK has always been concerned about the protection of its interests in the Persian Gulf and elsewhere.
“But it is vital that we send a very clear message to Iran that we want them to step back from this situation, that we want them to de-escalate, but we have always and we will continue to protect shipping and the free flow of goods in that area,” she said.