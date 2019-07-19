News
Ardshinbank announces contest results
Ardshinbank announces contest results
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Ardshinbank summed up the results of the contest held through their Mobile Banking app and Facebook page. Within the framework of the contest, the 10 most active users of the app were selected as the winners.

The contest was informative and interesting. The winners were given the opportunity to spend 2 days in the five-star hotel Europe in Artsakh, as well as visit the historic gem - the ancient Tigranakert. The first 5 winners received this opportunity for free, the second five winners received the package with a 50% discount.

With a focus on innovation and modern banking solutions, Ardshinbank constantly improves its remote customer service, in particular, successfully developing its own Mobile Banking app. Hence, the steady growth of its Mobile Banking app users.

Ardshinbank's Mobile Banking app is a modern and easy way to manage finances anytime and anywhere in the world. To download the Mobile Banking app, please visit  https://bit.ly/2JIyWDL.

***

Ardshinbank is one of the leaders in all key financial indicators of the RA banking system. It is the only private entity in Armenia that has issued euro bonds in international capital markets. Ardshinbank has assigned ratings from two international major rating agencies (Moody’s and Fitch) equal to the rating of sovereign. The Banker, a publication owned by the Financial Times Group, named Ardshinbank as “Bank of the Year in Armenia for 2018’’.
