Armenia second President's attorney on PM's statement on use of armed forces, tanks

Yes, Mr. Pashinyan has the right to use the armed forces in states of emergency. This is what Hovhannes Khudoyan, one of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, told journalists today, touching upon the following statement that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made during an interview. “Those who say Robert Kocharyan is a political prisoner are actually saying that today I have the right to bring the armed forces and tanks of the Republic of Armenia into Yerevan and crush any opposition under tanks.”
“Yes, the government specifically has the right. If there is a need for legal justifications, we will present them. As far as using tanks is concerned, there is a subtext and can be directly interpreted as the use of tanks on the part of Mr. Kocharyan. This is absolute disinformation. There is no such material in the case stating that tanks were brought to Yerevan on March 1, 2008.”