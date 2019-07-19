News
Armenia Defense Minister receives international expert group
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan received today the group of international experts established under the auspices of the Crisis Management Initiative, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on ceasefire mechanisms, the mechanisms for monitoring the latter and the general scopes of settlement of conflicts in the context of previous and current armed conflicts in different corners of the globe.
