Armenia PM holds consultation over vision for Ministry of High Technological Industry

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held today a consultation over the vision for the activities of the Ministry of High Technological Industry, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
The head of government stated that the purpose of the consultation is to discuss the future actions for the formation of the Ministry of High Technological Industry. “Our objective is to turn Armenia into a technological and industrial country. Of course, we have already said that we attach great importance to the processing industry and, in general, the role of industry, but it is especially necessary to enhance high technological industry and military production in the country. This is the purpose of the change of the structure, and it is the reform from which we expect concrete outcomes and hope it leads to serious changes in the field of education,” he said.
According to Pashinyan, when there are talks about educational reforms and an educated and intellectual community, the efforts will be in vain, if there are no relevant jobs.
Minister Hakob Arshakyan presented the vision for and priorities of the Ministry of High Technological Industry, and the participants of the consultation exchanged views on the issues related to development of the sector.
Summing up the consultation, Prime Minister Pashinyan assigned the heads of the interested government agencies to continue the joint efforts.