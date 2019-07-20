Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction MPs are instructed not to speak about Istanbul Convention

YEREVAN. – The ratification of the controversial Istanbul Convention seems to have no alternative for the new Armenian authorities, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.
“According to our information, the executive [branch of power in Armenia] has instructed the [majority] My Step faction [in parliament] not to speak about that convention, not to express views [on it], so that they noiselessly ratify it during the [legislature’s] fall session starting in September.
“Let’s remind that the convention has been signed during the former power [that was ruling Armenia], but it shall still be ratified.
“Let’s remind: one of the contentious provisions of the convention is the existence of a third gender. Armenian traditionalists believe that the convention will lead the society to ‘degeneration,’” Hraparak wrote.