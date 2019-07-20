“My Step for Shirak Province” Armenia business forum kicks off

The investment business projects’ forum, entitled “My Step for Shirak Province,” got underway Saturday in Gyumri, the administrative center of Armenia’s Shirak Province.
This is the sixth such forum. Previously, similar conferences were held in Ararat, Lori, Gegharkunik, Syunik, and Tavush Provinces.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in attendance to this forum, during which the potential of Shirak Province will be presented, and investment projects will be proposed and discussed.
An exposition will be held, too.