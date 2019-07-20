“My Step for Shirak Province” Armenia business forum kicks off

Armenia PM’s wife, Premier of Australia’s New South Wales discuss cooperation

US revising naturalization test

Teen girl dies in Yerevan hospital

Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction MPs are instructed not to speak about Istanbul Convention

Karabakh President attends opening of Grove of Sculptures, “Sky of Artsakh” photo exhibition in Shushi

UK threatens Iran with “serious consequences” over tanker seizure in Strait of Hormuz

Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” to spend rest of his life in US prison

Leader of Armenia's Republic Party on tree-cutting in Ijevan and Armenia PM

General secretaries of Armenia's public administration bodies, regional governors' offices awarded

Armenia FM meets with Secretary General of Organization of American States

Armenia Armed Forces General Staff declares alarm training

Armenia PM: Real estate prices continue to grow

Armenia President visits painter Narek Avetisyan's exhibition

Baghdad attaches importance to Armenia's participation in Iraq's construction projects

Armenia Constitutional Court President: Court to render final judicial act for Robert Kocharyan case

Kosovo PM resigns

Inter-agency commission coordinating actions for implementation of EU-Armenia CEPA holds session

Armenia Defense Minister receives international expert group

Armenian Deputy PM meets with Lebanese counterpart

Armenia Justice Ministry has new first deputy minister

Armenia PM holds consultation over vision for Ministry of High Technological Industry

Armenia, Russia, Belarus Investigative Committees' heads sign cooperation plan

President Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassador to Armenia

Armenia PM: We should be both the most combat-ready, and intelligent army in region

Judge for case of second Armenia President arrives at Supreme Judicial Council

Armenia economy minister receives light industry representatives

Armenia President receives French Arterai company's delegation

Armenia second President's attorney on PM's statement on use of armed forces, tanks

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council judge resigns 9 months after previous resignation

Armenia Consul General in Odessa meets with Kherson Oblast administration head

Armenia second President's attorney on applying to ECHR and Venice Commission

NATO expert group in Armenia

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs meets with members of Cilicia Armenian Business Club in Moscow

Armenia PM tracks food supply for soldiers at military unit in Armavir Province

Cause of smoke on board aborted Moscow-Yerevan flight is determined

Armenia President signs 6 laws adopted by parliament

Armenian MP: Nature protection in government's focus

Opening of Armenian-Italian center for reconstruction, development, management, and protection of cultural heritage

Explosion in Armenia’s Sisian, one dead

Armenia President receives outgoing Argentina Ambassador

Ruben Vardazaryan elected Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman

Armenia economy minister, WB representatives discuss agriculture projects

Defense minister, UK ambassador, discuss “Human rights and women in the Armed Forces in Armenia” project

Two passengers still in hospital after Moscow-Yerevan flight incident

Artificial intelligence, blockchain, “green” technologies: WCIT 2019 to explore most up-to-date topics

Ardshinbank announces contest results

Alexis Ohanian to moderate panel at Yerevan-hosted WCIT 2019

Ijevan clash criminal case: 22 people detained, 11 others being sought

Armenia, KfW Bank sign grant agreements

Zarif: Iran has no interest in Tehran-Washington summit just for tick

Artsakh President receives delegation of Armenian Commission Regulating Public Services

Man sets himself on fire near Japanese Embassy in Seoul

Pentagon concerned about Indian intention to buy Russian S-400s

US substantially ramps up security assistance to Azerbaijan, but not to Armenia

Iran says US shoots down their own drone

Karabakh President convenes extended consultation in Tigranakert

Armenia Parliament delegation visits US Congress

Newspaper: Armenia delegation to PACE to have new member

Flight to Yerevan aborted at Moscow airport, passengers evacuated

MFA: Tehran not aware of downing of any Iranian drone by US

Disciplinary Committee addresses Armenia Police Chief to dismiss 7 officers

Armenia FM delivers speech at Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom

Armenian political scientist on Karabakh elections and Azerbaijan's possible actions

Lawyer: Armenia Constitutional Court applying to ECHR for advisory opinion for first time

Syrian Grand Mufti visits Armenian humanitarian mission's headquarters in Aleppo

US general: We don’t believe war with Iran is inevitable

Political scientist on new Armenian authorities and relations with Russia

JICA, Armenia Environment Ministry develop new cooperation programs

Armenia high-tech industry minister participating in Smart Iran Conference

Armenia Ombudsman receives French Ambassador

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan on Dink case verdict

Demonstrators block path of Armenia Police Chief and National Security Service Director in Ijevan

NEWS.am daily digest: 18.07.19

Pakistani authorities arrest former PM

Raising California's sea level by the end of the century could be catastrophic

Czech Republic Ambassador to Armenia presented his credentials to President Sarkissian

Armenia PM hosts Premier of Australia's New South Wales

Gordon Brown: Boris Johnson could be last UK PM

Armenia National Security Service Director: Demonstration in Ijevan was provocation

Russia ready to supply Turkey with Su-35 fighters

UK urges Iran to ease tensions in Persian Gulf

France: G7 FMs reach consensus on taxing digital giants

Documents, drives related to Robert Kocharyan's case seized from judge's office

Armenia minister: There are many solar panels on roofs of homes in villages

New Spain ambassador hands letters of credence Armenia President

Karabakh Parliament to convene special sitting

Armenian-Iranian border interstate road rehabilitation project launched

Zarif: US "shot itself in the foot," by withdrawing from nuclear deal

Ismail Demir: Turkish defense companies may suffer temporary losses after US decision

Armenia National Security Service Director: Situation in Ijevan truly troubling

Armenia analyst: Ijevan events will drop authorities’ standing

Armenia National Security Service Director arrives in Ijevan

Armenian political party leader: We witnessed social upheaval in Ijevan

Putin, Macron discuss Iran

Armenian MP on situation in Ijevan

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Armenia PM: People can swim in Lake Sevan

Armenia Constitutional Court suspends case proceedings, applies to Venice Commission

CNN: US sends 500 militaries to Saudi Arabia