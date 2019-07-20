Armenia PM’s wife, Premier of Australia’s New South Wales discuss cooperation

YEREVAN. – Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenia’s Prime Minister as well as chairwoman of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, on Friday hosted Australian Armenian Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of the New South Wales state of Australia. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by Hakobyan’s office.
“I’ve heard about your activities, and I’m very proud of your work,” Berejiklian told Hakobyan. “It’s the first time that Armenia has such a prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan] and prime minister’s wife. I’ve been to Armenia numerous times; this time I see that the people [in the country] are optimistic and very positive.”
“The moment is historic, and each and every one should contribute to the limit possible,” Anna Hakobyan said, in turn. “And I, too, have to do the utmost.”
She added that the first result of last year’s velvet revolution in Armenia was the change of climate in the country.
Subsequently, Anna Hakobyan and Gladys Berejiklian discussed several avenues for cooperation and made respective arrangements.