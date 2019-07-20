News
Renowned Armenian actor is laid to rest in Belgium
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture


YEREVAN. – The funeral of renowned actor, Distinguished Artist of the Republic of Armenia, Rudolf Ghevondyan, was held Friday in Belgium. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from capital city Yerevan’s Gabriel Sundukyan State Academic Theatre where Ghevondyan had performed for numerous years.

As reported earlier, Rudolf Ghevondyan died at the age of 67 after a long illness, late Tuesday evening.

The actor was born on March 6, 1952 in Stavropol, Russia.

He has played in many theatric performances and in more than 20 films.

Rudolf Ghevondyan was living in Belgium since 2004.
