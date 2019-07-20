Armenian traces being wiped out in Turkey’s Bingöl

Demokrathaber website of Turkey has reflected on the eradication of Armenian traces in Bingöl (Armenian: Chapaghjur) Province.
It has noted that the Armenian cultural and spiritual constructions that have remained there after the Armenian Genocide are being wiped out one after the other.
“For the most part, they are demolishing the Armenian churches, whereas some are used as stables,” Demokrathaber reported. “One of the not demolished churches is located in the center of Adaklı district, and a mosque is built right next to it. The locals don’t know the name of the church, but they stress that it was Armenian.”
The aforesaid Turkish website touched also upon the matter of restoration of another ruined Armenian church—the Surp Kevork (Saint George)—because three years ago, the governor of Bingöl had promised to restore it, but no respective steps have been taken so far, and the church is being irretrievably ruined.