Armenia PM tours “My Step for Shirak Province” business forum exposition

The investment business projects’ forum, entitled “My Step for Shirak Province,” kicked off Saturday in Gyumri, the administrative center of Armenia’s Shirak Province, with an exposition.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the forum guests toured the stands of this event.
Also, Pashinyan spoke with the businessmen at this exposition, and he even took the hammer from a blacksmith and hammered a hot iron.
At the start of this exposition, a group of people approached the Armenian PM in order to raise their issues and to hand letters.
Nikol Pashinyan, however, asked them to submit their complaints to his assistant.
Նիկոլ Փաշինյանը և ֆորումի հյուրերը շրջեցին տաղավարներով։ Փաշինյանը զրուցեց տնտեսավարողների հետ, նույնիսկ դարբնից վերցրեց մուրճը և շիկացած երկաթ կռեց։