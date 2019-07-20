News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 20
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia PM tours “My Step for Shirak Province” business forum exposition
Armenia PM tours “My Step for Shirak Province” business forum exposition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The investment business projects’ forum, entitled “My Step for Shirak Province,” kicked off Saturday in Gyumri, the administrative center of Armenia’s Shirak Province, with an exposition.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the forum guests toured the stands of this event.

Also, Pashinyan spoke with the businessmen at this exposition, and he even took the hammer from a blacksmith and hammered a hot iron.

At the start of this exposition, a group of people approached the Armenian PM in order to raise their issues and to hand letters. 

Nikol Pashinyan, however, asked them to submit their complaints to his assistant.

Նիկոլ Փաշինյանը և ֆորումի հյուրերը շրջեցին տաղավարներով։ Փաշինյանը զրուցեց տնտեսավարողների հետ, նույնիսկ դարբնից վերցրեց մուրճը և շիկացած երկաթ կռեց։
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos