Saturday
July 20
Saturday
July 20
Zarif: Iran captured UK tanker to uphold international maritime rules
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the country's armed forces have captured the UK tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz to uphold international maritime rules.

“Unlike the piracy in the Strait of Gibraltar, our action in the Persian Gulf is to uphold int'l maritime rules. As I said in NY, it is IRAN that guarantees the security of the Persian Gulf & the Strait of Hormuz. UK must cease being an accessory to Economic Terrorism of the US,” he tweeted. 

Earlier, the Islamic Republic Guard Corps announced the capture of the British tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz Friday night.

According to Iranian media, they captured the UK tanker after its collision of a tanker with a fishing vessel.

The UK oil tanker Stena Impero has been captured amid the violation of international regulations after the request of the port and maritime organization of the Hormozgan province, said IRGC in a statement.
