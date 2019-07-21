Samtskhe-Javakhk celebrates day devoted to Armenian troubadour Jivani

On July 20, the Kartsakh village of Samtskhe-Javakhk celebrated Jivani Day, as reported on the Facebook page of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia.
“On July 20, the Kartsakh village of Samtskhe-Javakhk celebrated Jivani Day with an event attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan and diplomats of the Armenian Embassy.
The festive day began with a Holy Mass at Saint Hovhannu Karapet Church in Kartsakh, after which the attendees laid flowers in front of the statue of the troubadour Jivani and toured the House-Museum of Jivani.
The concert featured performances by the Sayat Nova Ensemble of the Public Radio of Armenia, the Jivani Ensemble of the Culture Home of Akhalkalak and others.
Ambassador Sadoyan donated the painting by famous Georgian-Armenian painter Tengiz Mikoyants to the House-Museum of Jivani,” the Armenian Embassy’s press release reads.