EU envoy: Assistance amount to Armenia will reach €70mn in 2019

YEREVAN. – The average amount of annual assistance to Armenia has totaled €35 million euros, whereas this year it will reach €70 million. Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, noted about this at a press conference on Monday.
He said this refers to bilateral project assistance and a bilateral process, and added that he notes this because there is also multilateral assistance as well as some other options.
The EU envoy said they now are discussing where to use this money, and although he will not disclose in which domain they will continue it, this assistance will be aimed at the implementation of projects.
Piotr Świtalski added that the EU will start the technical discussions on the next multi-year financial framework, said they—as the EU—know what they have, but what will happen after 2021 will be discussed now, in Brussels.
The EU diplomat stressed that if the speed of reforms in Armenia is maintained, Brussels will respond accordingly.