Świtalski: No military solution to Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – The European Union’s (EU) position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hasn’t changed; it remains unchanged. Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, stated about this at a press conference on Monday.

He said they—as the EU—believe that there is no military solution to this conflict, they greatly contribute to the OSCE Minsk Group’s actions toward resolving this conflict, and this is their position.

Also, Świtalski expressed confidence that there is no reason for concern as to whether the EU has changed its position in this regard.

He stressed that even though the respective EU position has sometimes been expressed in different wordings, it has not changed.