Armenia minister receives Veolia Deputy CEO for Central and Eastern Europe

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today Deputy CEO of Veolia for Central and Eastern Europe Malika Genduri, as reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the performance indicators in the water supply sector, the joint investment projects for increasing effectiveness of the system and reducing losses and the tariff policy.
Suren Papikyan attached importance to the development of a general policy on modernization of the sector.
“Alongside the loans envisaged for enhancement of infrastructures in the water system, the government has set a goal to invest additional funds to solve the pressing problems with water supply and water disposal in several communities over the next couple of years,” the minister said and voiced hope that Veolia will be actively involved in these efforts.
In her turn, Malika Genduri expressed confidence that the new agreements and the specification of approaches will help restore the atmosphere of mutual trust and will serve as a starting point for the new format of cooperation.