Soldier who died in Karabakh was from Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province

Soldier Volodya Galoyan, 19, who died in a military unit of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), was from Aragatsotn village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province.
Melsik Ghazaryan, the prefect of Aragatsotn village, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Galoyan had left for military service seven months ago.
“[His] father was engaged in outbound work,” the village mayor added. “Volodya was the only boy of the household, his sister is married; they weren’t living in such a socially good condition.”
As reported earlier, Artsakh defense army serviceman Volodya Galoyan (born in 2000) sustained a fatal gunshot wound at a military unit in the early morning hours on Wednesday, and under still unclear circumstances.
An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.