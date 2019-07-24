One dollar drops below AMD 476 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 475.98/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.15 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 530.19 (down by AMD 1.98), that of one British pound totaled AMD 595.64 (up by AMD 1.38), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.55 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 251.43, AMD 21,815.35 and AMD 13,053.55, respectively.