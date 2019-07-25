News
Teen boy hit by car in Yerevan, dies without regaining consciousness
Teen boy hit by car in Yerevan, dies without regaining consciousness
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A teen boy, who was hit by a vehicle, has died Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At about 10։35pm, a 16-year-old pedestrian was hit on a street by a car, shamshyan.com reported.

As a result of the impact, the boy was tossed, and he fell under an evacuator truck that was traveling in the opposite lane. And this truck drag the teen several meters away from the clash site.

People in the area attempted to provide first aid to this boy, and he was transported to hospital on another car.

But he died en route, and without regaining consciousness.
