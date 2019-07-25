Armenia National Security Service holds working discussion

Under the instruction of Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Major-General Artur Vanetsyan, the National Security Service held a working discussion devoted to certain main provisions of the criminal procedural law and the legal regulations for implementation of operational intelligence measures, as reported the press center of the National Security Service.
Issues related to the grounds and conditions for certain investigative actions and operational intelligence measures were discussed, and the latest developments of the precedential practice of the European Court of Human Rights and the Court of Cassation of Armenia regarding the subject matter were touched upon during the meeting.
The participants of the discussion also raised issues related to citizens’ complaints and applications, reports on crimes, preparation of reports and more.
Summing up the results of the discussion, the participants attached importance to the need to make certain amendments to the law.