Fifty-one people have been killed, nine injured in India as a result of lightning strikes in eastern India, NDTV reported.

Earlier it was reported that 32 people died due to lightning in the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India.

According to the channel, 39 people died in the state of Bihar, 12 - in Jharkhand. The state authorities ordered to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims, as well as provide the necessary treatment to the victims.