Fire on SpaceX spacecraft captured on video
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


Experimental spacecraft Starhopper caught fire during the test, space.com reported

The incident occurred at the Boca Chica Beach test site. The ship was supposed to rise to a height of 20 meters, but in the end, did not even take off. The spacecraft released a pillar of flame and smoke, after which it shut down.

A similar incident occurred last week. Then Starhopper caught fire during pre-switching and checking the Raptor engine. Starhopper is designed for trips to Mars and other planets in the solar system.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
