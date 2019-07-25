Fire on SpaceX spacecraft captured on video

Experimental spacecraft Starhopper caught fire during the test, space.com reported.
The incident occurred at the Boca Chica Beach test site. The ship was supposed to rise to a height of 20 meters, but in the end, did not even take off. The spacecraft released a pillar of flame and smoke, after which it shut down.
A similar incident occurred last week. Then Starhopper caught fire during pre-switching and checking the Raptor engine. Starhopper is designed for trips to Mars and other planets in the solar system.