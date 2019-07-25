Armenia FM meets with Georgian-Armenian community

The Hayartun Center of the Georgian-Armenian Diocese hosted yesterday the meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with representatives of the Armenian community of Georgia.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, Minister Mnatsakanyan recapped the meetings he had on the first day of his visit and reaffirmed Armenia’s willingness to further strengthen the centuries-old fraternal ties with Georgia.
The minister stated that even though Georgia and Armenia have different problems in the region, what unites both of them is the common interest to shape an agenda for regional peace and security and create an environment that will contribute to the welfare of the two nations.
The foreign minister highly appreciated the role that the Georgian-Armenian community plays as a bridge to strengthen the friendship between the two countries and nations and advance the bilateral agenda.
Touching upon Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, the foreign minister touched upon several issues in the region and presented Armenia’s approaches to and fundamental position on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
At the end of the meeting, Minister Mnatsakanyan answered several questions from the representatives of the Georgian-Armenian community.