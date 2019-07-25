2019 Sevan Startup Summit to be open to public for first time

From July 28 to August 3, the fourth annual Sevan Startup Summit will be held in Armenia; this year it will unite more than 1,000 entrepreneurs from Armenia and the whole world.
More than 100 mentors and successful entrepreneurs, venture and angel investors have been invited to Armenia, who will share their experiences with participating startups for over 7 days to help identify the fast development secrets and best ways to enter international markets. The participants of the Summit and visitors will have a unique opportunity to listen to lectures and personal meetings with industry professionals.
“For the first time this year Sevan Startup Summit will be open for the public during all seven days, enabling the visitors to attend the Summit for a day whether or not they are startupers,” says Vahagn Rapyan, Director of Sevan Startup Summit. “This is an unprecedented opportunity for many entrepreneurs, leaders of different industries, professionals of marketing, sales, HR, financial, banking and other sectors to meet with the lecturers, local and foreign investors, to get acquainted with the fastest growing IT industry from within, to get new business contacts.”
This year, startups participating in Sevan Startup Summit will compete for a $100,000 prize fund and will also have a $100,000 guaranteed investment fund, which will be invested in 2-3 startups. It is expected to acquire an investment agreement of more than $1,000,000.
Sevan Startup Summit is a camp based startup assembly that unites beginner entrepreneurs, investors and other IT ecosystem representatives, creating an unprecedented informal environment for education, business connections and investment transactions.
The first start-up camp assembly was organized in 2016. It has been held in different countries around the world and continues to expand rapidly into new regions. To date, more than 450 startups and 15,000 visitors have taken part in the Summit. Within the framework of the Summit, the startups were provided with more than $200,000 worth of funding and a $2,000,000 investment was made.
