Yerevan Deputy Mayor on visit to Georgia

Task forces will be set up soon to organize days of Georgian culture in Yerevan and days of Armenian culture in Tbilisi in 2020. This is stated in the press release issued by Yerevan Municipality regarding the meeting that Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan, who is on a working visit to Tbilisi, had with Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi Sofio Khuntsaria.

During the meeting, Tigran Virabyan conveyed the greetings on behalf of Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan to Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze, inviting the latter to participate in the Erebouni-Yerevan celebration to be held on September 29 in Yerevan. In his turn, Deputy Mayor Khuntsaria transmitted the greetings of Mayor of Tbilisi Kaladze, inviting Hayk Marutyan to attend the Tbilisi Day celebration to be held in the first week of October.

The interlocutors discussed several issues related to the cultural ties between the two capitals..

During the meeting, the parties attached special importance to the cooperation between Yerevan and Tbilisi in the tourism sector.

Deputy Mayors Tigran Virabyan and Sofio Khuntsaria also discussed the course of joint events dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Armenian writer Hovhannes Tumanyan. Virabyan transmitted the recommendation of Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Narine Khachaturyan to install plaques with QR codes that will present information about Tumanyan at the addresses in Tbilisi that the poet has lived throughout the years.

After the meeting at the municipality, Tigran Virabyan paid a visit to Petros Adamian Tbilisi State Armenian Drama Theater, which is under renovation and will open its doors in 2021.