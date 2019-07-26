News
Armenian Justice Minister requests Venice Commission for opinion on consequences of Istanbul Convention ratification
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Justice Minister, Rustam Badasyan, has requested the Venice Commission to provide an opinion on the consequences of the ratification of the Istanbul Convention for Armenia, Venice Commission reported

“The Minister of Justice of Armenia requested the Venice Commission to provide an opinion on the constitutional implications of the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention) for Armenia,” the statement said.
