Armenia Deputy PM receives EBRD First Vice-President
Armenia Deputy PM receives EBRD First Vice-President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the delegation led by First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink.

As reported the Government of Armenia, greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that the EBRD is one of Armenia’s key partners and the necessary preconditions for advancement and effective implementation of all the joint programs and initiatives exist, attached importance to the implementation of regional infrastructure projects with the EBRD and particularly stressed the importance of actions that will contribute to development of the capital market in Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and kind words, the EBRD Vice-President congratulated the Armenian government on the achievements made over the past year and expressed the EBRD’s willingness to be a part of all of these successes and promote Armenia's further development.

The interlocutors exchanged views on pivotal areas of cooperation, particularly infrastructure projects and the perspectives. Both parties attached importance to the macroeconomic stability in Armenia from the perspective of having a favorable investment climate.
Հայերեն
